First responders will be treated to a home-cooked breakfast Saturday at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
The menu consists of eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, hash brown potatoes, homemade gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee from Paris Coffee Co., according Ronnie Nutt, church outreach director.
“Our men look forward to this monthly act of kindness we can do for all first responders who keep us safe,” Nutt said.
To-go containers will be provided for dispatch officers and jailers who can not leave their duty site, and each responder will receive a small token of appreciation, Nutt said.
