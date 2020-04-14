The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court approved the purchase of 40 new Covid-19 test kits after the Paris-Lamar County Health District reported no new cases since the seventh was reported April 4.
“We didn’t have any more positive tests to report. I know we’ve had quite a few submitted over the past week, and those all came back negative,” said Gina Prestridge, health district executive director.
The health district is monitoring about 20 more people than previously reported, with Prestridge saying that approximately 260 people are in self-quarantine.
“I’m having the epidemiologist go through those today to let me know who all have fallen off of the patients under monitoring that have been symptom free in the last 72 hours,” Prestridge said during Monday’s meeting.
The county itself on Monday had 10 swab kits and 10 viral media kits on hand, Prestridge said. That does not include the number of tests available to private providers, who are not required to report how many tests they’ve done. However, they are required to report positive cases, which is why Lamar County’s confirmed case count continued to rise after the health district said its specimens were being rejected by the state lab in Tyler when it ran out of reagent.
On Tuesday, Prestridge said the Tyler lab still has limited testing ability, but it is accepting Tier 1 specimens. That includes tests for first responders, health care workers and people who are requiring hospitalization, she said.
“All the specimens (Paris Regional Medical Center) submitted (over the weekend) have come back negative. I think there are some pending, and they should be back this week. Results that have come back at the end of last week or throughout the weekend have all been negative,” Prestridge said.
There are currently seven confirmed cases of the virus in Lamar County and no deaths. Prestridge said three of the cases have recovered and four remain in quarantine. There are about 20 tests pending results, she said.
The county’s disaster declaration remains in effect through April 30. Commissioners are scheduled to meet again before the declaration runs out, County Judge Brandon Bell said.
“I thought we’d stick with April 30 to coincide with what was the governor’s previous order,” Bell said.
The state’s declaration has been extended to May 14.
Staff writer Mary Madewell contributed to this report.
