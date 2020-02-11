Corey Shane Townsend, 39, of Paris, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2020, after a six year battle with brain cancer.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Benny Dollins and the Rev. Larry Bridges officiating.
Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Corey was born in Paris, Texas on Oct. 22, 1980. He was raised in Blossom Church of God. He graduated from Prairiland High School in 1999. Corey worked at Turner Pipe until illness forced him to leave a job he loved and the guys he worked with who were so special to him.
Corey had a heart full of love and a big smile for everyone he met. His favorite things to do were fishing and grilling. He was known for his bar-b-que sauce, and always lending a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Townsend; an infant daughter, Brooklyn; grandparents, Wendall Babb, Doc and Sue Hart and Byron Townsend.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Jill Babb Hart and David Hart; his son, Hayden Townsend; sister, Brittney Hart; nieces, Brinlee Whitley and Lexi Jo Whitley; grandparents, Wanda Babb and Betsy Townsend; along with a host of extended family, friends and his favorite fishing buddies, Josh Risinger, Chris “Butter Bean” Fields and Tony Exum.
Casket bearers will be, Josh Smith, Allen Blanton, Dustin Nation, Tony Exum, Chris Fields and Josh Risinger.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that everyone follow Corey’s example and pay it forward by paying for someone’s meal or their fuel.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
