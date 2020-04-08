R D Bastible, 89 of Reno, Texas passed away on April 7, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
He was born on July 23, 1930, in Garvin, Oklahoma, the son of Edward and Willie Coffman Bastible.
R D never met a stranger. He enjoyed visiting with others, sharing hugs and coffee with his friends and his daughter. He loved eating fish at Don’s Fish Restaurant. He and his family would camp at Pine Creek Lake and crappie fish, sometimes for weeks at a time.
He was a lover of cats and always had at least one. He would take the grandkids for a ride on the tractor whenever they visited.
R D and Ida were known to their neighbors as “the walkers” as they loved walking for exercise in their neighborhood.
R D is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ida Bastible; daughter, Carolyn Preston, of Reno, Texas; sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Trish Bastible, of Burleson, Texas and Duane and Jeannie Bastible, of Venus, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Richard Baker, Charlotte Wolfe, Dee Williams, Elizabeth Flick, Clint Bastible, Craig Bastible, Blake Bastible and Bryan Bastible, Jeremy Bastible, Ben Bastible; several great-grandchildren; special neighbors, Sam Martin and Edward Bullard; along with many other caring neighbors who watched over him; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Willie “Dub” Bastible, Ed Bastible and “Preacher” Jessie Bastible; sister, Mattie Mooney; and son-in-law, Larry Preston.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends are welcome to come to the funeral home for extended viewing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, or share your condolences via our website or facebook page.
