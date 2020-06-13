Hot and dry.jpg
Hot and dry weather will persist for the near future as high pressure remains over the area. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s each day next week. Lows will generally be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

If you came here looking for a change in the forecast from the past couple of days, you'll be sorely disappointed. But if you came looking for assurance that clear, sunny skies and summertime temps will continue, then be assured — it's to stay, for now.

Mostly clear, rain-free weather will continue across the region through the weekend as upper high pressure is sandwiched between low pressure systems on the East and West coasts, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 92. There may be a calm breeze from the south southeast, so be prepared to cool yourself another way if you're heading outside. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 69. 

Sunday will repeat today in conditions and forecast high and low. And don't expect much to change for Monday. It's another forecast of sunny with a high near 92.

Enjoy the beautiful weekend, and Happy Flag Day (Sunday)!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.