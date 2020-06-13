Good morning, Red River Valley!
If you came here looking for a change in the forecast from the past couple of days, you'll be sorely disappointed. But if you came looking for assurance that clear, sunny skies and summertime temps will continue, then be assured — it's to stay, for now.
Mostly clear, rain-free weather will continue across the region through the weekend as upper high pressure is sandwiched between low pressure systems on the East and West coasts, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 92. There may be a calm breeze from the south southeast, so be prepared to cool yourself another way if you're heading outside. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 69.
Sunday will repeat today in conditions and forecast high and low. And don't expect much to change for Monday. It's another forecast of sunny with a high near 92.
Enjoy the beautiful weekend, and Happy Flag Day (Sunday)!
