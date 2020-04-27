Councilors will discuss the acute outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Paris Healthcare Center when Paris City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. today.
On Sunday, the Paris-Lamar County Health District reported 41 cases at the center among patients and workers with others under observation.
Earlier today, Mayor Steve Clifford added the emergency item to the agenda.
The councili will discuss the city's reaction to the outbreak as well as council's reaction to Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference scheduled at 2:30 p.m. today.
