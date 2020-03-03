Almeda Stewart, 73, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Benny Dollins officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stewart, the daughter of Henry Lee and Alice West, was born on April 21, 1946, in Grove, Oklahoma.
Almeda graduated from Grove High School. After working in many jobs, she received her degree to teach from Texas A&M College in 2001. She retired from her career in 2015.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Stewart; her children, Eric Stewart and wife, Karan and Sharon Hill and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Ashley and Matt Collett, Jessica and Sam Hignight, Colton and Brooke Walker, Maverick Asbery, Christian Hill and Cassi and Bennie Van der jagt; great-grandchildren; Aubrey, Allie, and Kobe Collett, Conrad Van der jagt, Elena Walker and Holden Hignight.
Casket bearers will be, Colton Walker, Maverick Asbery, Matt Collett, Sam Hignight, Jim Stewart and Bennie Van der jagt.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
