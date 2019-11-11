Deport City Council will meet today to discuss selecting a contractor for its new homes project, as well as changing the bond and sanitation savings accounts to checking accounts to avoid monthly
service charges.
The council is set to discuss adding Mayor John Mark Francis, Mayor Pro-Tem Rebecca Crawford, alderman Craig Folse and city secretary Wendy May as signatories on all bank accounts. It will also consider changing the returned check fee from $30 to $35 and approving the September and October meeting minutes.
City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. at 201 Main St. in Deport.
