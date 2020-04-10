Brenda Joyce Burdette, 61, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Fort Worth, peacefully at an area hospital.
Brenda was born on July 13, 1958, in Norfolk, Virginia, to a Navy family.
She lived throughout the world before starting a family in Paris, Texas and ultimately residing in Fort Worth. Brenda was a medical transcriptionist for 20 years and concluded her career at Lockheed Martin as a TDA.
In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, competing in pro-am ballroom dancing, and spending time with family. This world has lost a feisty personality but has gained an angel in heaven!
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Ray Lacy; grandson, Jacob Burdette; and mother-in-law, Margie Garrett.
She leaves her husband of 31 years, Robin Burdette, of Fort Worth; mother, Judy Lacy, of Greenville; brother, Ray Lacy, of Greenville; children, Troy Burdette, of Fort Worth, Barbie Burdette, of College Station, Brandi Mitchell, of Valliant, Oklahoma, Corey Fleming, of Dallas; grandchildren, Emily, Kaleigh, Savanna, Mattie, Aaron, Layton, MaKalyn; two great-grandchildren; and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.