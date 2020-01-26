In his closing remarks to the newly-minted graduates, Paris High School class of 1954 graduate Bobby Walters encouraged the students to continue their education.
“I challenge you to remember that education is the remedy of poverty,” Walters, a former president of Paris Junior College, said. “I encourage each of you to get more education. ... We must never stop learning.”
Friday afternoon 14 students graduated from Travis High School of Choice, and they were happy to walk on that stage in the gym.
“I’m excited,” Caleb Bates said. “I’m enrolled for college for welding, and I work right now at the Results Co.”
Fellow graduate Jonathan Chavez said he felt great, and now that he has his diploma, he does plan to seek more education.
“I’m going to the University of Oregon,” he said, “for science and journalism.”
The January 2020 graduates were: Bates, Chavez, Destiny Boswell, Paige Carr, Lonnie Ray Chancellor, Dixie Davis, Natalie Evans, Eric Garcia, James Kelly, Judy Maryon Yvonne Lay, Hunter Pilkinton, Blaine Slagle, Micah Elbert Smith and Summer Whitworth.
Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones handed each graduate their diploma, while Asst. Superintendent Althea Dixon, Asst. Superintendent Gary Preston, Principal Stephen Long, counselor Tiffany Rickman and board of trustees member Dr. Bert Strom shook their hands.
He was proud of the students determining their own future, Jones said.
“You have reached a milestone and have achieved a goal you set for yourself,” he said. “We are sure that your family, teachers, friends and all of us you have encountered at Paris ISD join in saluting you at this ceremony. It has been our privilege in assisting you in all of your goals.”
Dixon spoke at the ceremony with congratulations and her praise of the students.
“It is not how your start, it is how you finish,” she said. “Along the way you have encountered many bumps, bruises and celebrations. … Having chosen this route, of a non-traditional high school, to achieve that goal, will be something you will never forget.”
