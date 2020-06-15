Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting another Covid -19 death and four additional confirmed cases today

The death brings the count to 12 total deaths, 10 associated with nursing homes and two not related to nursing home

Six cases reported Sunday and another four cases today bring the total case count to 178 since the health district began reports in March.

Of the six cases reported Sunday, five are males, ages 21, 23, 34, 69 and 78 with one female, age 51.

Today's four cases include all females, ages 26, 30, 46 and 52

As of today, 118 confirmed cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

A breakdown of cases by age and gender follows.

  • 10-19 2 male 4 female
  • 20-29- 8 male 15 females
  • 30-39- 16 males 17 females
  • 40-49 6 male 18 females
  • 50-59 11 males 13 females
  • 60-69 15 males 22 females
  • 70-79 7 males 13 females
  • 80 + 6 males 5 females
