MAY 19 to MAY 21
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
May 19
12:37 to 12:47 p.m., 4115 Dawn Drive.
1:16 to 1:24 p.m., 4115 Dawn Drive.
5:56 to 6 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
6 to 6:26 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:03 to 8:07 p.m., 214 S. Pecan, Deport.
May 20
4:37 to 4;46 a.m., 2020 Clarksville St.
12:50 to 1:19 p.m., 4115 Dawn Drive.
First Responder
May 19
12:45 to 12:54 p.m., 1350 26th St. NE.
1:05 to 3:02 p.m., 17th Street SE/Cedar Street.
2:24 to 2:25 p.m., Margaret Street/16th Street SE.
6:29 to 6:42 p.m., 2518 Bonham St.
May 20
12:20 to 12:34 a.m., 1680 NW Loop 286.
7:23 to 7:28 a.m., 1704 W. Austin St.
1:27 to 1:39 p.m., 2145 Plum St.
5:24 to 5:40 p.m., 1900 Bonham St.
Grass/Brush Fire
May 21
4:37 to 4:57 a.m., 1628 Belmont St.
Public Service
May 19
7:21 to 7:52 p.m., 2810 Lewis Lane.
