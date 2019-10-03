OCT. 2 to OCT. 3
Paris Fire and Rescue
12:09 to 12:48 p.m., 2000 Lamar Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
3:29 to 3:50 p.m., 2255 S. Collegiate Drive.
First Responder-Paris
8:22 to 8:32 a.m., 3360 E. Houston St.
9:55 to 10:04 a.m., 5050 SE. Loop 286.
12:23 to 12:33 p.m., 1200 Graham St.
12:41 to 1:06 p.m., 3510 Nevada Drive.
12:54 to 1:15 p.m., 1411 E. Price St.
1:36 to 1:55 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
2:06 to 2:21 p.m., 121 3rd St. NW.
5:40 to 6:07 p.m., 2430 N. Main St.
8:15 to 8:53 p.m., 175 23rd St. NW.
4:43 to 5 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
6:52 to 7:28 a.m., 1300 SW Loop 286.
10:45 to a.m., to 12:11 p.m., 2400 SW Loop 286.
Public Service
11:38 to 11:56 a.m., 1841 Jackson Court.
3:12 to 3:20 p.m., 1830 W. Kaufman St.
6:09 to 6:38 p.m., 142 7th St. SW.
9:28 to 10:25 p.m., 900 12th St. SE.
3:11 to 3:32 p.m., 21 Lamar Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.