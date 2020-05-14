Positive test results for two Lamar County women, ages 31 and 32, brings the county's Covid-19 case count since March to 111, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
Health district director Gina Prestridge also reported two additional recoveries, bringing that total to 31. There have been eight deaths in the county, including six associated with an outbreak at Paris Healthcare Center.
Seven of the cases are travel-related, while 104 are community spread.
The cases break down as follows:
- 10-19: 2 males, 1 female
- 20-29: 1 male, 8 females
- 30-39: 6 males, 7 females
- 40-49: 4 males, 11 females
- 50-59: 5 males, 9 females
- 60-69: 14 males, 17 females
- 70-79: 5 males, 10 females
- 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.