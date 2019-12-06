"I was a victim, but I am a survivor.”
Those were the words spoken by Cleonne Drake at the 17th annual Tree of Angels ceremony as she read the poem “Survivor Psalm.”
The Tree of Angels is a Christmas program dedicated to victims of violent crime and their families. The night was marked by a number of speakers and performers, including music sung by Capt. Terry Bull of the Paris Police Department and Christmas carols performed by young students of the Boys and Girls Club of Paris.
“I loved the partnership with (the Boys and Girls Club),” said Darrell Bruce, Lamar County juvenile probation officer and one of the founding Tree of Angels board members. “I’d like to see that become an annual part of the event.”
Doris Sanford was the keynote speaker, and she talked about her struggle with violent crime, as her husband was taken from her through homicide.
“Lots has changed in many ways: emotionally, financially, physically, mentally and spiritually,” Sanford said.
She urged victims to not be consumed by thinking of “what if” scenarios or to think they were to blame for being victimized. She urged all victims of violent crimes to keep in mind that there will be a light at the end of the metaphorical tunnel.
“It’s not your fault, nor could you have prevented it,” she said. “A lot of victims feel guilty and question, ‘What if?’ That’s a terrible mind game.”
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said it can be especially important to keep victims of crime in our thoughts and prayers around this time of year.
“It can be a hard time of year for a lot of them,” Bell said. “They’re a part of our community, and we should embrace them and give them comfort. It’s that time of year.”
Sheriff Scott Cass also spoke, reminding attendees that faith in God can help pull you through trying times.
“There’s a lot of things I don’t know, but I know this,” the sheriff said. “We have a mighty God, and that God can give us the peace we need, God can give us the hope we need and God can give us the strength we need.”
