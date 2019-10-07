Police investigating copper theft
Paris police are investigating a copper wire theft after two employees said they saw a suspect going through a fence at the edge of their property.
The suspect was last seen running through a wooded area just east of the property, located at the 500 block of Northwest Loop 286. The incident occurred at 7:44 a.m. Friday.
Officers located the wire, and the incident is under investigation.
Paris man arrested on theft of property warrant
Johnney Lee Givan Jr., 30, of Paris, was arrested at his residence at 2:58 a.m. Saturday on a Lamar County warrant charging him with theft of property of less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Givan was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on a $15,000 bond, according to online records.
Police respond to assault call, seek suspect
Paris police said they responded to an assault in the George Wright Homes housing complex at 5:42 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a 44-year-old female had been assaulted by her boyfriend, a 32-year-old male.
The complainant told officers that the suspect used a lanyard to choke her while hitting her with a closed fist, but that he fled the scene before officers’ arrival.
The incident is under investigation.
Man arrested on parole violation warrant
28-year-old Hireal Shawn Rios, of Paris, was arrested in the 900 block of East Price Street at 3:17 a.m. Sunday on a parole violation warrant. Rios was stopped for a traffic violation, when police found he had an outstanding warrant.
Rios was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police investigate stolen vehicle call
Police said a 2012 silver Nissan Sentra was reported as stolen from the 2800 block of Stillhouse Road at 8:35 a.m. Sunday. The complainant told officers the keys were not left inside the vehicle, and they did not know how it was stolen.
The incident is under investigation.
Saturday motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
A 38-year-old Indiana motorcyclist collided into the rear of a second motorcycle driven by a 65-year-old Commerce motorcyclist in the 300 block of Southeast Loop 286 at 2:29 p.m. Saturday. The Commerce man was admitted to Paris Regional Medical Center with injuries, but is in stable condition today, police said.
Equipment theft valued at $30,000
A trailer and boring machine were reported stolen from the 4800 block of FM 195 at 9:26 a.m. Sunday. The equipment was valued at over $30,000. The boring machine was tethered on the trailer and was left at the jobsite, police said; the trailer had a Florida license plate and was last seen around 9 p.m. the previous evening.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 248 calls for service and arrested nine people over the weekend.
