Richard Allen Horne, 72, of Paris, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.
The family will schedule memorial services at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Horne, the son of Alfred and Vivian Gray Horne, was born on April 9, 1948, in Borger.
His career with the Campbell Soup Company spanned 27 years before his retirement. Richard was an avid bowler and bowled in leagues.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Elmore Horne, whom he married in 1966; two children, Richard Horne, of Paris and Trina Dyess and husband, Kenneth, of Cash; two grandchildren, Nathan Horne and wife, Kayla and Derek Horne; four great-grandchildren, Alexia, Ryker, Lennex and Eli; siblings, Betty Levitt, Sue Horne, Jerry Horne and wife, Cheryl, Mike Horne and wife, Lisa, Billy Horne and wife, Mindy, Bobby Horne and Debbie Horne; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
