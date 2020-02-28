What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Patients with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS coronaviruses.

*Source: Texas Health and Human Services