RENO — Reno City Council has extended an emergency declaration issued March 19 by Mayor Bart Jetton indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The extension states the proclamation will be “reviewed as needed by the city council.”
The declaration sets in motion the authority of the city to the use of “all available resources of state and local government and political subdivisions to assist the City of Reno, Lamar County in responding to this disaster.”
The proclamation activates the city’s emergency management plan, as well as interjurisdictional emergency management plans, and authorizes “the furnishing of all aid and assistance as deemed necessary or desirable by those administering such plans.”
In the past, municipalities have used interjurisdictional emergency management plans to access funds from the state and national government during times of disaster such as flooding and ice storms.
A violation of the order is punishable as a Class C misdemeanor by a fine not to exceed $500, the proclamation states.
