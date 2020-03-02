FEB. 28 to MARCH 2
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
7:05 to 7:23 p.m., 625 25th St. SE.
Grass/Brush Fire
4:23 to 4:45 p.m., 805 Jackson St.
10:18 to 10:37 p.m., 3900 N.Main St.
First Responder-Paris
10:14 to 10:20 a.m., 510 N.Collegiate Drive.
10:14 to 10:24 a.m., 60 W. Washington st.
10:54 ro 11:01 a.m., 1189 Tidpr St.
12:44 to 1:01 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
2:28 to 2:55 p.m., 585 25th St. NE.
7:51 to 8:02 p.m., 252 10th St. SW.
9:05 to 9:28 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
10:19 to 10:43 p.m., 1401 Sperry Ave.
3:27 to 3:41 a.m., 2524 Graham St.
4:09 to 4:26 a.m., 610 5th St. SE.
1:25 to 1:41 p.m., 2250 Graham St.
2:51 to 3:08 p.m., 404 W. Shiloh St.
4 to 4:17 p.m., 1231 N. Main St.
5:30 to 5:40 p.m., Clarksville St.
7:18 to 7:21 p.m., 5 E. Plaza.
12:51 to 1:08 a.m., 165 12th St. SE.
4:51 to 5:38 a.m., 2501 N. Main St.
6:12 to 6:14 a.m., FR 195/CR 44480.
9:18 to 9:30 a.m., 645 Wilburn St.
10:17 to 10:31 a.m., 925 Clarksville St.
3:55 to 4:16 p.m., 585 25th St. NE.
4:21 to 4:45 p.m., 431 CR 33080.
5:32 to 5:46 p.m., 130 12th St.NE.
12:47 to 1:12 a.m., 3125 Clarksvillel St.
1:56 to 2:11 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
Public Service
10:50 to 11:04 a.m., 322 25th
St. NE.
6:06 tpo 6:27 p.m., 206 24th St. SE.
10:28 to 10:40 a.m., 610 5th St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.