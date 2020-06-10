Patsy Carlene Ball, 83, of Garland, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Lake Pointe in Rowlett, Texas; Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Robert Wisdom, 69, of Aubrey, Texas, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020; Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
