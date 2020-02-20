Good morning, Red River Valley!
There's a 30% chance of showers before 9 a.m., but as low pressure shuffles off to the southeast, the day will dry out. Clouds are expected to linger until at least the afternoon, and gusty north northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph will help to limit the high temperature to about 48.
As clouds clear out and the sun goes down, we'll lose what little bit of daytime heating we'll have. Mostly clear skies will promote a 29 degree low overnight, and north winds 10 to 15 mph are likely to shave a few more degrees off through wind chill.
High pressure will move into the region into Friday morning, but don't expect a fast warm-up. The National Weather Service expects the high to be near 50.
"As our friend, the high pressure, moves to the east over the weekend, south flow will return and therefore, so will the moisture. The next system is set to arrive on Sunday," NWS meterologist Patricia Sanchez wrote in forecast discussion. "A few showers may develop Saturday night mainly along the Red River, but the best coverage if any will be on Sunday, especially east of I-35/35W.
"There are a couple limiting factors that continue to work against the development of widespread showers and storms in our area. First, there will be some capping in place and second, the lack of decent instability. We're keeping out the mention of storms in the forecast, but we can`t rule out a few lightning strikes. Trends will be monitored as we get close to this time period."
Mother Nature will not let us forget that it is winter, but it's Thursday and we should see the sun today. Have a good day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.