The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center proudly presents “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” through Nov. 2. The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development of the American space program and the space race.
On July 24, 1969, Apollo 11 met President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 challenge of “landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth.” The poster exhibition explores what led the United States to accept this challenge, and how the resulting 953,054-mile voyage to the moon and back was accomplished just eight years after the program was authorized.
Fifty years later, the Apollo program remains the benchmark for great national achievement. “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” is made possible by the support of Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos, Joe Clark, Bruce R. McCaw Family Foundation, the Charles and Lisa Simonyi Fund for Arts and Sciences, John and Susann Norton, and Gregory D. and Jennifer Walston Johnson.
The Caddo Museum, at 1115 Bonham St. in Paris is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, except major holidays. Admission is free and special tours are arranged by appointment.
For information, follow on Facebook at Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center or visit vocmuseumparis.org.
