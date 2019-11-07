NOV. 6 to NOV. 7
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:06 to 8:41 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
12:16 to 12:28 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
6:28 to 6:56 a.m., 3475 Vagas Drive.
8:55 to 8:59 a.m., 1117 S. Church St.
11:51 a.m. to 12:01 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
1:33 to 1:51, 630 Bonham St.
4:17 to 4:27 p.m., 1150 4th St. NW.
7:29 to 8:07 p.m., 165 49th St. SE.
8:58 to 9:10 p.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
9:25 to 9:40 p.m., 1643 W. Kaufman St.
10:53 to 11:19 p.m., 1504 E. Washington St.
11:03 to 11:20 p.m., 50 16th St. SE.
1:27 to 1:53 a.m., 750 Martin Luther King Drive.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
7:42 to 8:05 p.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
4:58 to 5:04 p.m., 3540 W. Houston St.
12:10 to 12:24 a.m., 60 W. Washington St.
Staff Reports
