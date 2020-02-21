Paris Police Department

FEB. 20 to FEB. 21

Cedric DeWayne Mickens, 32: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.

Jeremy Lynn Goree, 33: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams in a drug free zone, repeat offender.

Johanna Brook McCoy: 40: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Shkil Tyvon Dillard, 23: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, harassment.

Eddie DeanRoberts, 45: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Timothy Wayne Whitworth, 40: Bond surrender/burglary of a habitation.

Dana Bernice Oneal, 38: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Benjamin James Hidson III, 47: Possession of marijuna, les than 2 ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Constable Precinct 5

Danny Joe Plott, 48: Judgment nisi/unauthorized use of a vehicle.

