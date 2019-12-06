Bill DeBerry, of Bogata, Texas, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 59 years of age.
He was born William Edward DeBerry on July 26, 1960, in Garland, Texas, to Thomas Gordon and Elizabeth Ann Oliver DeBerry.
Bill was a member of First Baptist Church, of Bogata and owner of DeBerry Roofing that he partnered with his late father.
He attended and graduated from Rivercrest High School in 1978.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Ann DeBerry, of Deport, Texas; wife, Janice Rhodes, of Bogata, Texas; and his three nieces, Amy Carter, of Kaufman, Texas, Angela DeBerry, of Tyler, Texas and Rachel Martelle, of McKinney, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas DeBerry; brothers, Tom DeBerry and David Lee DeBerry; sister, Mary Elizabeth Hopkins; and a nephew, Charles Clifford Hopkins.
A memorial service will be held for Bill at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church, of Bogata.
An on-line guest registry is available at Woodfuneralhomes.com.
