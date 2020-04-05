North Lamar ISD is filling the nutritional needs of students while campuses remain closed due to the Covid-19 emergency. Food Services Director Diana McGregor, pictured, and her staff have been busy preparing breakfasts and lunches that are handed out in a "grab and go" curbside style Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Higgins Elementary and Aaron Parker Elementary. Since March 17, 1,380 free meals have been provided to North Lamar students. For further information, contact Diana McGregor at dmcgregor@northlamar.net.