Beginning Monday, North Lamar homework assignment packets will be available for pick-up two weeks at a time followed by April 20 and, if extended, May 4. Packets may be picked up throughout the day in front of each campus from 7:30 a.m to 6 p.m.
Completed assignments from the previous weeks should be returned at the same location when new packets are picked up. Assignments may also be scanned or photographed and emailed to the child’s teacher.
Detailed guidelines for grades PreK – 5 are posted under North Lamar’s At-Home Learning webpage at www.northlamar.net. Middle and high school students will continue to use Google Classroom.
As North Lamar transitions to new grading guidelines, grade viewer has been closed. The new grading guidelines can be located at http://www.northlamar.net/page/NL_at_home_learning.
Additionally, beginning Monday all meals for the week will be prepared and distributed for the entire week. Meals will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Aaron Parker Elementary and Higgins Elementary.
These changes are being made to provide safeguards for North Lamar employees and families, according to school officials.
