Polling locations/hours for the 2019 constitutional amendment election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lamar County
Pct. 1: Lamar County Courthouse Annex, 231 Lamar Ave.; Pct. 2: Oak Park UMC, 2515 Bonham St.; Pct. 3: Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Ave.; and Pct. 4: Providence Baptist Church, 4680 FM 195.
Red River County
Pcts. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 20, 21, 24, 28 or 31: Clarksville City Hall, 800 W. Main St.; Pcts. 5, 7, 9 or 10: Bogata Community Center, 206 2nd St. NW; Pcts. 13, 14, 17 and 30: First Baptist Church Clarksville, 1501 Old US Highway 80; Pcts. 14, 27, 29 and 30: Avery Methodist Church, 390 W Alabama St.
Delta County
Pct. 1: 628 FR 1528, Cooper, or 78 CR 1220, Lake Creek; Pct. 2: 5518 FR 1528; Pct. 3: 221 E. Bonham or 100 3rd St., Pecan Gap; and Pct. 4: 500 E. Dallas Ave. or 87 CR 4330, Enloe.
Fannin County
Pcts. 1, 6, 9: Bonham Armory, 1100 W 5th St.; Pcts. 4, 18: First Presbyterian Church, 821 N Center St.; Pcts. 5, 12: Telephone Baptist Church, 14731 FM 273; Pcts. 10, 11: Leonard City Hall, 111 W Collins St.; Pcts. 2, 15: Church of Christ at 101 Cedar St. in Ector; Pcts. 3, 16, 19: Civic Center at 540 6th St. in Honey Grove; and Pcts. 7, 13: Bailey City Hall, at 114 N Main St. in Bailey
For an outline of what's on the ballot, click here.
