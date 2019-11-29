Fire and rescue

NOV. 26 to NOV. 27
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
5:47 a.m., 1440 6th St. Sw.
First Responder-Paris
7:21 to 7:31 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
10:07 to 10:19 a.m., 2655 NE Loop 286.
10:35 to 10:44 p.m.,974 cedar St.
1:10 to 1:13 p.m., 1500 Cedar St.
2:21 to 2:23 p.m., 2875 Cypress Drive.
2:50 to 3:05 p.m. 2151 Bonham St.
3:02 to 3:18 p.m., 329 10th St. NW.
4:17 to 5:03 p.m., 3170 Stacy Lane.
5:04 to 5:08 p.m., 317 41st St. NE.
7:12 to 7:23 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
7:54 to 8:05 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
11:27 to 11:47 p.m., 1145 16th St. NE.
1:28 to 1:34 a.m., 509 8th St. SE.
2:36 to 2:42 a.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
3:59 to 4:13 a.m., 28885 Stillhouse Road.
4:34 to 4:49 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
11:19 to 11:33 p.m., 9610 Highway 24.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
18:40 to 8:48 p.m., 800 E. Houston St.
Public Service
8:22 to 8:32 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
1:14 70 1:23 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
