Good morning, Red River Valley!
Chilly and dreary conditions will continue this morning, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain, but sun-lovers won't have to wait long as there will be some clearing today. And thanks to that late day sun, highs will rebound to near seasonal normals.
Showers and areas of drizzle remain likely through 10 a.m., especially along areas by the Red River. Today will be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny. The high will be near 63, and winds will come from the west northwest at 10 to 15 mph with the occasional 20 mph gust.
Skies should be mostly clear as we head into the overnight, although drivers should be careful of patchy fog expected after 4 a.m. The low will be around 45 as winds transition from the west to the south southeast.
Patchy fog is likely to persist until around 10 a.m., then we'll see a clearing for a sunny, 72-degree Sunday.
Wait it out or grab an umbrella, either way, try to have the best Saturday!
