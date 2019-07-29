Singer-songwriter Chris Knight will appear in concert Aug. 22 at Paris’ Heritage Hall, 1009 W. Kaufman St.
Lamar County musician Michael O’Neal also will appear on the bill for this full band show.
Knight is set to release his ninth album, “Almost Daylight,” on Oct. 11. It is the first new music Knight has released in seven years.
Critics have called Knight “a hard-nosed iconoclast and the last of a dying breed.” He has been touring steadily for 20 years, influencing a generation of young artists with his blend of Appalachian instrumentation, electric guitars, Hammond B-3 and honest approach to songwriting.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at heritagehallparistexas.com, by calling 903-517-9393 or emailing hhparistexas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.