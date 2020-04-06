Mr. Darryl Wayne Byers, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 1, 2020, in Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St, Clarksville, TX, pastor Glenn Scott, eulogist. Interment will follow in Reed Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas. Viewing will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
