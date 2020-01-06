While investigating a hit-and-run in the 1300 block of Cedar Street at 2:43 p.m. Saturday, officers found the suspect vehicle in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street.
The driver, 30-year-old Brandon Keith Little of Brookston, was suspected of being intoxicated and was placed under arrest, police said.
Officers found Little had two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, and he was charged with a felony DWI. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Little was not listed among Lamar County Jail inmates this morning.
Woman found unconscious with suspected drugs
Police assisted Paris EMS with a call in the 3700 block of Northeast Loop 286 at 10:42 a.m. Sunday, where they said they found a 63-year-old woman passed out and in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Marsha Ann Cline, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
She was arrested and will be transferred to the Lamar County Jail, police said.
Reno man’s warrant charges him with burglary
Marc Antony Wynn, 58, of Reno, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Friday. Wynn, found in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Latimer County (Oklahoma) Sheriff’s Office charging him with burglary.
Wynn was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. He remained there this morning without a set bond, online records show.
Police arrest felon on intoxication charge
Paris police responding to a possible intoxicated person call in the 1800 block of Lamar Avenue at 4:41 p.m. Friday arrested 47-year-old Shannon Dwayne Myers, of Paris, and found that he had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Red River County.
Myers was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, online records show.
Woman reports assault by boyfriend
Police responded to an assault in the 300 block of Stone Avenue at 2:29 a.m. Saturday. It was reported that a 21-year-old woman had been choked during an argument by her 22-year-old boyfriend. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived. The victim did not seek medical treatment.
The incident is under investigation.
Owner suspected repo vehicle theft
A 2010 black Chevrolet Camaro was reporte stolen from the 2000 block of North Main Street at 7:28 p.m. Sunday, Paris police said. The vehicle had been repo’d earlier from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and the owner of the vehicle is suspected of taking the vehicle.
The vehicle was later recovered in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate account fraud
At 9:44 a.m. Friday, Paris police spoke with a complainant at the police department who reported that someone had used her bank account to purchase items from an online site from California.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 215 calls for service and arrested 18 people during the weekend.
