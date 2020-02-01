FORT WORTH — Local youth are racking up the wins at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble.
MiKenna Rubright, of Pattonville, a Lamary County 4-H member, and Chisum FFA members Nathan Cord Crawford, of Sumner, and Kip Floyd, of Paris, each caught a calf during the scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. As previously reported, Chisum FFA member Hannah Ford, of Brookston, caught a calf and earned the same reward.
Rubright’s parents are Chris Rubright and Michelle Rubright. Rubright’s award was sponsored by Kristen Haggerty.
Crawford’s parents are Drew Crawford and Angela Crawford. His award was sponsored by C&S Air, Inc..
Floyd’s mother is Dashielle Floyd. His award was sponsored by Ion Associates.
One of the show’s most iconic and popular events, the Calf Scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 22 performances between Jan. 17 and Saturday. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin Boots courtesy of the iconic western footwear maker. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company are overall underwriters for the Calf Scramble Program.
Since the Fort Worth Calf Scramble began in 1987, more than 7,600 4-H and FFA members were able to catch a calf in the rodeo arena for a combined $3.8 million in Heifer Purchase Certificates. Floyd, Rubright, Crawford and Ford will use their purchase certificates toward the cost of a heifer that they will raise and exhibit at next year’s Stock Show.
Exhibitors that submit monthly reports and a final essay may be eligible for scholarship awards that can range between $500 and $16,000. Thanks to the efforts of the Calf Scramble Sponsors and Committee members, 1,478 of those winners received a combined total of $2.94 million in scholarships.
