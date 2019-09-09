Bulletin Board

TODAY
Country Dinner Theater: 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church. Features Texas’ No. 1 Country artist Curtis Grimes with Crawford Hole In The Wall meal.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m. banquet at Celebrate It.
Lunch and Learn: 10:30 a.m., “Traditional Medicare vs Medicare Advantage Plans: What you need to know before you sign up,” with counselors from Area Agency on Aging, free lunch for those 55 and older, provided by Paris Regional Medical Center, First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, My Lifestyle Support Group; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Lamar County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Lamar County Genealogical Society and Library, 1135 Bonham St., speaker, Debra Cornett Usry on “What does the Texas State Genealogical Society have to offer partner societies and individual genealogists?”
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train: 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
Blue Mass: 8 a.m., honoring member of law enforcement, firefighters and ambulance/rescue, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 3300 Clarksville St., folloed by come and go breakfast , 8:45 to 10:30 a.m., call 903-784-1000.
THURSDAY
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:20 a.m., Springlake Baptist Church to rehearse then sing at Pine Tree Ranch and Springlake Assisted Living.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2:30 p.m., General Meeting; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
