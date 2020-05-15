Johnathan Chad Lind, 44, was taken to the Lamar County Jail on Thursday after his arrest by Paris police following a short chase on foot.
Police said they saw Lind in the 600 block of East Washington Street at 10:33 a.m., and knowing he had outstanding felony warrants, they attempted to arrest him. Officers said Lind ran, but was apprehended a short time later.
The warrants included a Texas parole violation warrant and United States Marshal Service warrant charging Lind with felon in possession of a firearm. Lind was also charged with evading arrest or detention.
Traffic stops result in drug charges
At 11:53 a.m. Thursday, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle in the 900 block of 3rd Street NE for a traffic violation. An officer said the driver, 42-year-old Angela Shavell Morgan, said she was in possession of a controlled substance. Morgan was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Later, at 3:42 p.m., an officer conducting a stop in the 500 block of Pine Bluff Street arrested Melissa Renee Smith, 32, after finding what they believed was marijuana. Officers said Smith had two children in the vehicle at the time the substance was purchased.
Smith was charged with possession of marijuana with endangerment of a child and was taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police charge man with synthetic marijuana possession
Justin Michael King, 24, of Paris, was arrested on a parole violation warrant at 3:33 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of 7th Street NW. He was found to be in possession of a small amount of synthetic marijuana. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 110 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
