Sandra Kay Dake, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 51 years of age. She was born on May 30, 1968, in Paris, Texas.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Caral Dake Jr.; her mother, Juanita Currin, of Paris, Texas; her children, Ashley Kay Griffin, Caral “Boss” Dake III and Laci Dake, all of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Cheyann Griffin, Zowie Griffin, Addisyn Dake, Lolita Munez, Joseph Dake, Brayden Dake and McKinley Dake; brothers, Steven Johnson, of Cunningham, Texas and Scottie Johnson, of Deport, Texas; sister, Sharon Davis, of Lamar Point, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Lillie Mae Spears; and her sister, Stephanie Johnson.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday evening on Jan. 2, 2020, at Roden Pryor Funeral Home.
An on-line guest registry is available at Rodenpryor.com.
