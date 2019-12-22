Dorothy Marie Rodgers passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, at Stillhouse Rehab and Healthcare Center.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec.23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Private interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.
She was born in Paris, Texas, on Oct. 16, 1921, to Tom and Bessie Knowles. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Dorothy was a blessing to all who crossed her path in the 98 years of her life that was well lived.
She was retired from Philips Lighting where she made many life-long friends. Dorothy had a passion for sewing and was an excellent seamstress. She made and designed both of her daughter’s wedding dresses and many other dresses for special occasions. She also enjoyed arts and crafts. After her retirement, Dorothy and her husband, Leo, enjoyed selling her handiwork at swap meets. Dorothy adored her dog, Simon, and loved listening to Johnny Cash.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Diane Merritt and husband, Mike, of Fountain Valley, California, and Linda Tolleson and husband, Gary of Powderly, Texas; granddaughter, Aimee Tolleson of Powderly; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo Rodgers; her sister, Thelma Lightfoot; and a brother, Jackie Knowles.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rodgers family at fry-gibbs.com.
