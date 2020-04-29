The number of coronavirus Covid-19 cases at Paris Healthcare Center remains at 47 today with some tests still pending, according to Paris/Lamar County Health District officials. One of those cases has resulted in a death, district officials said today.
The outbreak, along with a fear of cross-contamination at another facility where an employee is believed to have worked, prompted a telephone conference call Tuesday afternoon between local and state officials, Paris Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal said.
Portugal contacted state Rep. Gary VanDeaver’s office on Monday, resulting in a contact with David Gruber, an associate commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Both city and county officials, as well as those from the local health department and two local nursing homes, participated in the call with Gruber and representatives from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
“We are on the state’s radar now, and inspectors were at a second nursing home today,” Portugal said. “Austin knows our situation, and I believe they will help us with testing if we have a positive in a second nursing home.”
The possibility of cross-contamination was raised Monday at a Paris City Council meeting when Councilors Renae Stone and Derreck Hughes said they are aware that a Paris Healthcare Center employee also works at a second center.
Meanwhile, an official with Paris Healthcare Center owner SLP Operations of Fort Worth in a statement said the company is working quickly to minimize the spread.
“After consulting with city officials and the Paris-Lamar County Health District, and out of an abundance of caution, a decision was made to test all residents and employees at the center,” Taylor Pittman, company media relations director said in an email. “Some of those results are still pending.”
Pittman said a separate and isolated unit within the building now houses residents that test positive for the coronavirus.
“The staff of this unit, equipped with proper PPE, enter and exit through a completely separate doorway from the rest of the center,” Pittman said. “The medical director on staff is monitoring residents’ symptoms around the clock.
Residents who need more specialized care are receiving treatment at Paris Regional Medical Center, Pittman said.
“We do have a few patients in-house as a result of the outbreak at Paris Healthcare Center,” Paris Regional Communication Director Savannah Abbott confirmed. “However, we are by no means overwhelmed. We are currently operating at a normal number with regard to patients receiving ventilator support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.