Paris City Council is to have an emergency meeting at 11 a.m. today to increase the budget $510,000 to conduct a drive-thru testing center for residents of the city.
The meeting will take place through video conference on Zoom. The meeting ID is 916 785 919.
Discussion and action on the measure is the lone agenda item.
