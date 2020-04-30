BONHAM — A Texas-sponsored mobile Covid-19 testing center made its first trip to Fannin County on Wednesday, providing 27 free tests to first responders and people experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.
The center was available at the multipurpose complex in Bonham through call-in appointments only. It will return May 9, said Fannin County Precinct 1 Constable Paul Holt said.
The center was open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., providing free Covid-19 testing to those who were experiencing common virus symptoms, including fever. Those in need of a test were asked to call ahead for an appointment.
“Covid-19 testing only works if you have the virus itself,” County Judge Randy Moore said. “This is a great opportunity for health care providers to send somebody that they feel is sick or possibly needs this test.”
Sixty testing kits were available for those who needed them. The final count for Wednesday’s testing was 27, which is significant for a rural county, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management. But that was less than officials had hoped for.
“Well, we’ve got the capability of testing 60 people, I believe. And I’m hoping that we’ll get as many as 40 or so, at least,” said Jerry Huffman, a representative from the Texas Office of Emergency Management.
Although the in-person process for being tested was relatively streamlined, registering for an appointment proved challenging. Users reported website malfunctions and long call center hold times. The lengthy wait periods likely discouraged many people who tried to obtain a testing appointment.
“It’s my understanding that there’s still maybe as many as 20 of these test (centers) around the state right now. And apparently that one website, that one call center, is handling all of them. So, in some areas, there may be real heavy activity or something, because people are having to wait a long time to actually get in contact with the call center,” Huffman said.
The test results can be expected back within 48 to 72 hours, Huffman said. The mobile testing centers are run by the Texas National Guard.
“The State of Texas continues to expand our Covid-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “I am grateful for the dedication of our Guardsmen as they continue to serve their fellow Texans throughout the Covid-19 response.”
According to the governor’s office, each team was comprised of medical professionals, support staff and soldiers.
“Covid-19 testing is a crucial mission in our fight against this virus,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas. “We are proud to support our partners TDEM and DSHS in bringing this critical capacity to areas in need of medical support.”
