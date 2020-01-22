Roger William Eggers, 79, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Calvary United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Tim Marks officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Roger was born on Sept. 24, 1940, at State Center, Iowa, to Raymond and Janette Eckhart Eggers.
He attended State Center Public School, graduating from high school in 1959. He worked in the Agra-business area until attending Data Processing & Computer Programming School. He was later employed by Lennox Industries. He and his family relocated to the Dallas area with his employer in 1978.
He was married to Annette Phillips on Feb. 21, 1994.
After retiring in 1997, he and his wife made their home in Paris, Texas.
He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church where he was active as a cook with the Sunshine group and a member of the Inquiry Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his loving wife, Annette; children, Diana (Keith) Hapes, of Plano, Texas, Bradley (Marleen) Eggers, of Bailey, Colorado; and step-son, Kenneth (Kristine) Sullens, of Beaverton, Oregon; brothers, Dan (Carolyn) Eggers, of Waverly, Iowa and David (Judy) Eggers, of State Center, Iowa; sisters, Ellen (Londell) Johnson, of Melbourne, Iowa and Barbara (Chuck) Michaelson, of Coralville, Iowa; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; and daughter, Cynthia.
Honorary casket bearers will be: Harold Vaughn, Mel Whitaker, Ray Dunlap, Art Ribble, John Fuston and Mark Whitney.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
