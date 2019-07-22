James Monroe Vaughan, 88, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Ramseur Baptist Church with the Rev. John Brown and the Rev. Don Morton officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Vaughan, the son of James “Jim” Vaughan and Clara Mantooth Vaughan, was born on June 22, 1931, in Italy, Texas.
He worked at Haggar Slacks as a presser and then at Larkin, an oil well equipment company, before becoming a security guard.
James owned and operated Vaughan’s Bait House and Cafe in Frost, Texas.
When he moved to Paris he worked at Kroger, We Pack and then a number of years at the Victorian Inn, as a maintenance man, before beginning work at Big Lots.
He was a member of Ramseur Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Nell Vaughan; and all his siblings, Lorena Dawson, Velma Cannon, Sybil Vaughan, Iva Guthrie, Marie Cooper, Carl Buford Vaughan, Cecil Vaughan and Richard Vaughan.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Nations Vaughan, whom he married on Aug. 25, 1995; two children, James Michael Vaughan, of Duncanville and LaDonna Wernersbach, of DeSoto; two grandsons, Brian Christopher Vaughan and Paul Lewis Vaughan; a great-granddaughter, Trynlie and Randy Smith, whom he thought of as a son; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
