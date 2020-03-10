Good morning, Red River Valley!
Precipitation is coming to an end across parts of Central Texas this evening as drier air filters in aloft from the west. Visible satellite imagery shows partly cloud skies across the northwest half of the CWA with thicker low clouds still persisting across the south and east.
A cold front is currently making a southward push through Oklahoma and will enter our northern counties over the next several hours. Southerly winds ahead of the front will veer more southwesterly and diminish after sunset with the front likely pushing through and stalling somewhere south of I-20 between the Metroplex and the Waco area.
Jennifer Dunn, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service for the DFW area.
