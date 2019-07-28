Waylan Kyle Wolfe, 48, of Paris, formerly of Deport and Clarksville, gained his Heavenly wings on July 13, 2019, at Medical City Plano.
Memorial services are set for Aug. 3, 2019, at Mt. Paran Primitive Baptist Church, in Paris, officiated by Bro. Jimmie Stripland.
Waylan was employed by MAU at Kimberly Clark. He worked several years at Turner Pipe and Paris Lumber.
Waylan was born on Sept. 17, 1970, in Paris to Carl and Sue Wolfe.
He is survived by brothers, Scott Wolfe and wife, Belinda, of Powderly, Tracy Wolfe, of Brookston; sister, Carla Caldwell and husband, Jim, of Clarksville; aunt, Bobbie Chambliss, of Greenville; uncle, Jimmie; and aunt, Janet Stripland, of Paris; his companion, Kathy Pruitt, of Paris; several nieces and nephews; along with lots of cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rayna Wolfe; his parents, Carl and Alva Nell Wolfe, Sue and Floyd Davis; grandparents, Walter and Hope Allen and Delbert and Geneva Wolf.
When Waylan gained his wings he took a piece of our heart with him. Fly high baby brother until we meet again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.