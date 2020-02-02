Martha Ann Jones Moree, 82, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Legend’s Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with Laura Janes conducting the service.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1937, in Bogata, Texas, a daughter of Sam and Lallie Margaret Lee Jones.
Mrs. Moree was a graduate of Paris High School and Texas Eastern School of Nursing. She received the Florence Nightingale Award.
Ann was a registered nurse beginning as Director of Nurses at Medical City of Tyler. After returning to Paris she worked for many years at Cherry Street Manor and Paris Nursing Home. She spent her last years of nursing at Paris Regional Medical Center where she retired after 50 years as an RN.
She was known to many and loved by all. She was most proud of the fact that she raised Daniel Roach, her grandson. She got a lot of joy from raising Daniel and his high school buddies. All of the grandchildren brought her many memories which she cherished.
Mrs. Moree is survived by children, David Chrietzberg Jr., Cynthia Chrietzberg Babb, Angie Pursifull and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Daniel and Reagan Roach, Heath and Ashley Babb, Garrett and Angel Jackson, Jared Babb, Savannah and Josh Plott, Katy Chrietzberg; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Braylon, Reed and Cobie Roach, Jagger, Bentley and Moxon Babb, Aubreigh and Leyla Jackson and Judge Babb; niece, Laura Janes; nephews, Mike Endsley and Greg Endsley; brother-in-law, Charles Endsley; and her special friend, Larry Barnes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Peggy McMakin and Yvonne Endsley.
Ann’s family wishes to express their appreciation to Legends Healthcare for their care and love.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
