On Friday, a Lamar County Sheriff’s Office detective received information that a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle used in previous Paris area motor vehicle burglaries was sitting in the parking lot area of the Trail de Paris on Old Clarksville Road.
The detective contacted detectives at Paris Police Department who were able to locate a male subject while he was actively breaking into a vehicle at the parking lot. After a brief struggle with the subject, he was taken into custody by sheriff's officers and police.
The suspect, Anthony Jabari Akens, was charged with assault on a public servant, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport, fraudulent possession of identifying information more than ten pieces but less than fifty, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice and violation of parole (California). Akens remains in the Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $32,000.
Using evidence from the arrest of Akens, the sheriff’s office and police were able to secure a search warrant for a residence in West Paris. Once inside the residence, officers located items from recent vehicle burglaries, as well as a stolen firearm and marijuana.
Arrested at the residence was 37-year-old Tiffany Sherrell Cary of Paris for possession of marijuana, less than 2 oz.; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information more than
five pieces but less than 10; theft of a firearm; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Cary was released from the Lamar County Jail after posting bonds totaling $12,000.
These arrests are the results of several weeks of tireless investigation by several detectives. These arrests have solved several local area vehicle burglaries and at least one Dallas metroplex area vehicle burglary.
The professional working relationships between agencies resulted in the arrest of the two suspects and the recovery of several firearms, jewelry, stolen identifications and other personal belongings. Further investigation is continuing.
