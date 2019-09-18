Lyndal Vance Sloan Jr. went to his heavenly home on Sept. 15, 2019, after a long and wonderful life and a short battle with cancer. He was lovingly cared for in his home by his family and the wonderful staff of Platinum Palliative and Hospice Care. Special thanks to Jennifer Blair, RN and Nancy Lloyd, SCNA.
Just before he was diagnosed, he was able to fulfill his bucket list by flying to New York and go to the New York Yankee Stadium. There he attended the game of the New York Yankees vs the Texas Rangers, his favorite baseball team. He flew with his daughter, Susan and was surprised when his two sons, Ron and Rick joined them. In New York they visited all the wonderful sights that he wanted to see and then some. He came away from that trip with the saying, “It’s just another block!”
Lynn was a man devoted to his Lord, family and country. He enjoyed fellowshipping with his brothers at the Men’s Coffee and Men’s Breakfast. He believed in the Lord Jesus Christ and served his Lord as an Elder in the church.
His love for family and the bonds they hold was evident by the many family gatherings. He loved his family dearly and was thrilled to attend any family event and due to the love his family had for him, the events were well attended.
Starting early in his married life with Sue, he enjoyed couples fishing tournaments. His other outdoor passions included hunting, golfing and camping with his family. When Lynn went fishing with the guys, whoever caught the first bass of the day would win a dollar from the other fishermen. Who won the most dollars depends on who you ask.
Lynn attended Arkansas City High School, in Kansas City. He then joined the National Guard, where he would serve his country for six years.
He met the love of his life at the bowling alley in February of 1958. Sue recalled that the first several dates ended with the car getting stuck and then having to be towed out. It seemed that they were destined to be “stuck” together in love when Lynn married Marion Susan Cook on Nov. 29, 1959, in Arkansas City, Kansas. They were in a loving relationship for 59 years.
Throughout his lifetime, he has enjoyed a variety of occupations. He started out managing different Anthony Stores, then worked as a Wrangler salesman until he chose to go into the restaurant business. Together with his wife, they successfully started and ran Sloan’s Restaurant at Lake Fork, followed by Skinny Linnie’s BBQ in Andrews, Texas. After he decided to sell the restaurant, he went to work for Snow Oil and Gas until his retirement.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Lyndal Vance and Doris Sloan; brother, the Rev. Ron Sloan; sister-in-law, Rhea Sloan; sister, Cheryl Oeastman; grandson, Aaron Hughes; niece, Katelyn Green; and nephew, Isaac Herndon.
His legacy remaining to carry on his love of family, fishing and baseball, is wife, Sue Sloan; son, Ron Sloan and wife, Karol; daughter, Susan Hughes and spouse, Barry; son, Rick Sloan and wife, Sharry; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat Brown and husband, Bob.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at First Christian Church, in Paris with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are the Wednesday Men’s Coffee group of First Christian Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Platinum Hospice by requesting donations to be made to the hospice organization in lieu of flowers, if you should so choose. Platinum Hospice Care at 140 South Collegiate Dr. Ste 100, Paris, TX 75460.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
