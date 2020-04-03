Although the sign on the door at 120 E. Kaufman St. says closed until further notice, King’s Daughters is still providing services during this epic coronavirus pandemic.
“We have had a decrease in the number of requests for our services lately, and we just want people to know we are inside the office handling requests by telephone,” executive director Kay McNeal said Thursday.
Although the office itself is closed, McNeal said she and assistant Chequita Finnie are there from 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Call 903-785-3563.
“We have clients call us and then we contact the doctor, the dentist or the drug store, and then we send over a voucher,” McNeal said. “We are still helping people.”
