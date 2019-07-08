Joyce Marilyn Ward, 88, of Powderly, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at the Pavilion of Forest Chapel Cemetery, with the Rev. Justin Wideman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ward, the daughter of Clovis Cleo and Winnie V. Ennis Swinney, was born on Sept. 24, 1930, in Texarkana, Arkansas.
She graduated from Texarkana Nursing School and began her career at Wadley Hospital. Later she did private duty nursing and worked at several Dallas area hospitals before her retirement.
On May 5, 1972, she married Larry Joe Ward and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Michael Dewayne Chambers.
Survivors include her children, Janice McKinney and husband, Kenneth, of Powderly; along with children that reside out of town, Richard, James, Randy, Frances and Diane; along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
